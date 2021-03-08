Kareena Kapoor's Second Baby Boy's Photo Out; A Look At Pictures With Her 'favourite' Boys

Kareena Kapoor kickstarted Women's Day 2021 by giving fans a sneak peek of her second baby boy. Kareena and Said Ali Khan welcomed their second-born on February 21, 2021. The actor took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture of her cradling her newborn son with the caption: "There's nothing women can't do".

Kareena Kapoor's second baby boy's picture

As Kareena posted a picture with her newborn, let's look back at 5 other heartwarming moments that the actor shared on Instagram to celebrate the boys in her life.

Kareena Kapoor calls Saif her "forever Valentine"

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. On the occasion of Valentines Day, Kareena shared a throwback picture with her husband with a funny caption that read, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine".

Kareena calls Taimur and Inaaya amazing

Kareena Kapoor had recently posted a picture of her son Taimur and nephew Inaaya, who is her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's daughter, spending time together after a swim. The snap shows a smiling Taimur and Inaaya enjoying lunch while covered in towels to keep them dry.

Kareena and Saif's Throwback photo

Kareena posted a picture from her Tashan days back in 2007 when Kareena and Saif fell in love. Kareena reminisced about her her size zero days by posting the picture.

Kareena spends New Year with family

Kareena ended last year by posting a series of family pictures and captioned the post as "the perfect picture". The photos have Kareena, Saif and Tamur cuddling together in the bed with their pet dog waiting to welcome 2021 with a lot of love and hope.

Kareena Kapoor's "favourite" boys

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram showing off her favourite boys in one frame. The picture has Saif, Taimu and Ibrahim hugging each other while posing for the camera. The actor has always maintained that Kareena shares a great bond with Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim's relationship is of friends and it was proved yet again when on March 5, Kareena posted an Instagram story wishing her stepson Ibrahim on his birthday. She captioned the photo with, "Happy Birthday handsome" and a "hey good-looking sticker."

