Karishma Tanna Says Dance Numbers In Films "are A Learning Experience For The Big Screen"

Karishma Tanna has created a huge buzz with her remix dance number, Basanti. The actor spoke about her thoughts on dance numbers in Bollywood and how they can be a learning experience. She also spoke extensively about the cast she shot with for the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actor spoke to Hindustan Times about these aspects and expressed how much she enjoyed herself while shooting for the song 'Basanti'.

Karishma Tanna speaks about dance numbers in Bollywood films

Karishma Tanna has appeared in a few Bollywood films in the past with her appearance in Sanju being one of the prominent ones. The actor will also be seen in Suraj pe Mangal Bhari for a dance number alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Speaking about the song, Karishma Tanna said that she views it as a learning experience for the big screen. The actor further went on to add that dance numbers often act as great exposures in films and thus she enjoys being a part of them. She herself claimed that she is a person who loves dancing and enjoys fun dance songs like 'Basanti'. Thus, Karishma mentioned that being a part of such dance numbers works out perfectly for her. The actor also said that she looks forward to working in more such dance numbers in future as well.

Earlier on, she also spoke about the song 'Basanti' and said that the lyrics of the song are taken from the famous dialogue in 'Sholay'. Karishma Tanna said that she was excited to recreate the song with a modern twist. The actor then went on to say that Hema Malini has always been the favourite Basanti for a long time and no one can replace that. However, as she stepped into the shoes of Basanti for the song, Karishma said that she felt a bit overwhelmed in doing so. She added that she enjoyed herself throughout the shoot. The actor further spoke about working with and dancing alongside Manoj Bajpayee and said that it was an absolute pleasure. She said that she is extremely grateful as she learnt a lot from him in the limited time she spent with him, according to the news portal.

