Karishma Tanna Stuns In Her New Song 'Basanti' While Manoj Bajpayee Steals The Show

A new song from Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been launched and it features Karishma Tanna. The item song is called 'Basanti' and also showcases Manoj Bajpayee as Detective Madhu Mangal Rane in a fun avatar. Take a look at the music video and read the 'Basanti' song review as well.

Basanti song review

Just a few weeks ago, the trailer of the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had premiered on YouTube. For fans who watched the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee's weird yet funny avatar and acting in the song would definitely make sense. Manoj plays the role of Detective Mangal in the movie who spies on boys and their behaviour to report back to families who might see the boy as a potential groom. In this song, fans see Detective Mangal dressed up to make sure his identity is hidden, while he clicks pictures of grooms doing shady activities. He later shows these pictures to families who hired him.

The song's name is Basanti and it has very entertaining lyrics where the lead sings about her 'Veeru' being in trouble, thus referencing Sholay. More entertaining than Karishma Tanna's dance moves is Manoj Bajpayee's acting. He is seen dancing with Karishma in a funny attire and also seen clicking pictures of grooms.

The only saving grace is Karishma Tanna's energetic dancing and Manoj Bajpayee's funny acting and dance. The review for this song stands at 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cast

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an upcoming movie that will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners Zee Studios and Essel Vision Productions. The film is all set to release on November 13, 2020. The cast is seen as follows:

Manoj Bajpayee as Detective Madhu Mangal Rane

Diljit Dosanjh as Suraj Singh Dhillon

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Annu Kapoor

Supriya Pilgaonkar

Vijay Raaz

