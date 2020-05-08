Karisma Kapoor Revisits The 90s By Posting A Throwback Picture With Akshay Kumar; See Here

Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to refresh her memory from the 90s when she used to be seen in a number of films. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her then co-star, Akshay Kumar. Since she has mentioned that she is unable to recollect the name of the film, her fans can be seen helping her out in the comments section.

Karisma Kapoor’s throwback picture

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most loved actors of the 90s for her energy and charm. She recently posted a snip from one of her films where she worked with actor Akshay Kumar. In the picture posted, both the actors can be seen wearing similar outfits. They went for a whole black look with a pair of ankle-length boots. A white jacket has been added to the outfit, to give it a monochrome effect.

Both the actors can also be seen wearing a pair of shades to complete their look. The one thing that stands out in the picture is the way the two actors have been posing for the camera. They can both be seen swinging one arm in the air while the other arm is wrapped around their partner.

In the caption for the post, Karisma Kapoor has mentioned that she does not remember where or when this picture was taken. She has also mentioned that she does not remember the name of the film but she loves the energy that the picture has. In the hashtags, she has mentioned that it is her flashback Friday post. Have a look at the picture from Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the picture, her fans can be seen trying to guess which film is being spoken about in the caption. The maximum guesses have been made in favour of the film Deedar. Deedar was a romantic drama film released in the year 1992. The film starred Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

