Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Allu Arjun's Shoes In Hindi Remake Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a blockbuster hit in the Telugu film industry. The movie broke many pre-existing records and it seems that the original filmmakers have decided to make a Hindi remake of the same. As per reports in a leading entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan is the top candidate to play the role of the character played by Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Photos His Fans Can Take Selfie Cues From | Check Images

Kartik Aaryan in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake?

The entertainment portal quoted a source that claimed that Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna is teaming up for a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. They have the script ready and a director is also on board to helm the project. Desi Boyz and Dishoom's director Rohit Dhawan is ready to set sail in the film's ship. The makers are also looking for an actor from Gen-Y so that they acquire a great audience base.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Kritika Lauds His COVID-19 Awareness Campaign In An Emotional Post

Instead of going for his brother Varun Dhawan, Rohit went for Kartik Aaryan. He talked about how Kartik has heard the story narration of the Hindi remake over a video call in the presence of Allu Arjun as well as Radha Krishna. The portal informs that the team is trying to figure out the dates and lock the schedule once the coronavirus threat has subsided.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Wants To Look 'sexy' Again By Shaving Off His Beard; See Pic

The source also talks about how Kartik Aaryan already has a busy schedule since he has to finish shooting for Dostana 2 first, and then also shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will start with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake along with the one he is doing with Om Raut. Aaryan is trying to set his dates in such a way that the remake can have early 2021 release.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Asks Doctor If consuming Alcohol Kills COVID-19 Virus; Doctor Answers

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram & Allu Arjun Twitter

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Pictures With Other Bollywood Actors Show That He Loves Socialising

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.