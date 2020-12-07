Kartik Aaryan & Other 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Cast Members Celebrate One-year Anniversary

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the film through various social media posts. The film released in 2019 and revolved around the story of Chintu Tyagi and his unfaithful marriage story. Pati Patni Aur Woh had been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and starred actors like Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in important roles. Here is a look at how the three stars marked the special day with unique social media posts.

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast celebrates the one-year mark

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan had an innovative way of celebrating this new achievement with intriguing posts. He started off by posting a video from the popular song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. In the video, the three artists are seen shooting for the song while wearing dazzling party outfits. They are seen pulling off the scene with utmost ease and energy, adding a unique modern style to the iconic song. He thanked the audience through the caption for the post and also spoke about the film released on year back. He also specified that he has been missing the team and the energy that came along.

In the second post, Kartik Aaryan drew some comparison between his current state and how he used to look in Pati Patni Aur Woh, one year back. He also asked his followers which avatar they loved more. Have a look at the picture from Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

Here, Kartik Aaryan has posted a clipping from the song Dheeme Dheeme. In this song, the actor is seen dressed in different attires, describing his personality in the film. In the caption, he has added a quirky pun, while mentioning how one year has passed since the release of this song.

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared an animated illustration which was shared by one of her fans. Through the caption and the hashtag, she also indicated that it has been one year since Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday also posted a throwback picture of herself, remembering the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the picture posted, she could be seen in the shoes of the character Tapasya who is a bold and energetic girl who has just moved into a new office. Her fans have also left uplifting comments for the actor as they loved her character in the film.

