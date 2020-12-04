Kartik Aaryan Urges Followers To Use Mask; Shares Another #CoronaStopKaroNa Thread

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has added one more picture to his 'Corona Stop Karona' thread on Instagram. His monochrome photo showcases him in his 'Dhamaka' avatar. He clearly advocated all his fans and followers to wear masks while being in public to avoid spreading and carrying the virus. Check out his latest post.

Kartik Aaryan advocates people to wear masks in a new post

Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to start filming for Dhamaka, comes back with his Stop Corona posts on social media. He captioned his latest post saying "Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par Mask bana hi iss liye hai, Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions."

Earlier when India was observing lockdown back in March, Kartik had come up with many Stop Corona slogans to advocate people about wearing masks during the pandemic. He recently shared a monochromatic post where he could be spotted in a black outfit with a black mask.

Kartik Aaryan recently signed a film titled Dhamaka with Bollywood filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The big announcement of the film, along with its first motion poster release, was made on Aaryan's 30th birthday. In the poster, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar as he is touted to play a journalist in the upcoming film. He will play a journalist who covers a terror attack in the city of Mumbai in Dhamaka.

The upcoming thriller film is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and Ram Madhvani. The makers revealed the film will be releasing next year. However, details about the exact release date of Dhamaka and its other cast members except for Kartik have been kept under wraps. He recently updated his fans about the filming of Dhamaka stating that his film would go on floors from next week. Here is the post he shared yesterday captioning it as "Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai, Agle Hafte se."

Apart from Dhamaka, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 2 sequel films. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. The film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a standalone sequel of Priyadarshan’s film Bhool Bhulaiaya. The film will star Tabu and Kiara Advani along with Kartik. While Dostana 2 will star Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.

