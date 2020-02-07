Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Mehrama Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans; Read

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have become fan favourites since the release of the trailer of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. A new song from the movie Mehrama is out and fans are already in love with the song. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.

Here is the video of the song:

Fan reactions:

"Duniya mujhe,

mujh se judaa hi karti rahe,

boloon maggar na baatein karoon,

Yeh kya hoon main"



LYRICS 🙌🏼💯

Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali's combination can NEVER go wrong! #Mehrama #LoveAajKal — Diljot 🌟 (@ilahi_x) February 7, 2020

#Repost darshanravaldz

• • • • • •

When it’s the kind of love that never lets you forget your love, you know it’s real!♥️ #LoveAajKal’s #Mehrama will get you missing your love! Song out today.… https://t.co/KnaLnj3Azy — darshan_raval_my_lifeline #DilMeraBlast 🔥❤ (@DarshansheetalR) February 7, 2020

To Very Honest, #Mehrama Is Perfect Song For Arijit singh,

It's Arijit Type Song But #DarshanRaval Sung very Beautiful — Faisal ( #ASFams ) (@iFaisal007) February 7, 2020

#Mehrama tears your heart into pieces. What a song 😭😭😭😭

Take a bow team #LoveAajKal

The album is amazing!

What a song.

Truly an #ImtiazAli film — Bookoholic (@Bookoholic2) February 7, 2020

Ohh #Mehrama kya mil yun judah hoke bta

Na rahi apni khabar na mila tera pta 💔



These lines hit me hard 😭#LoveAajKal2 — भावना 💞 #AsimRiaz✌️ (@itsmeBhawana) February 7, 2020

OMG !!! #Mehrama is such a beautiful Melody ❤😭@DarshanRavalDZ you have sung very well this song.

Your voice is so mellifluous, Aesthetic, Soulful 😍😭@ipritamofficial your composition is so beautiful ❤

Love this song.😍@Irshad_Kamil your lyrics is so heart touching ❤ — • Aɴᴋɪɪɪɪ • (@Ankita_AM22) February 7, 2020

@TheAaryanKartik#SaraAliKhan in #Mehrama is what the film is about! What a performance by both!

The song that finally gives depth and meaning to the story!

Loved #Sartik in that song. So much of heartbreak — Bookoholic (@Bookoholic2) February 7, 2020

I shouldn't jump to conclusions now...but some scenes or character behavior/expressions from this song remind me of the director's earlier work - #Tamasha#LoveAajKal2 #Mehrama https://t.co/OIGx5JbXFE — Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) February 7, 2020

Image Courtesy: YouTube

