Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Mehrama Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans; Read

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have become fan favourites since the release of the trailer of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. A new song from the movie Mehrama is out and fans are already in love with the song. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
"Duniya mujhe,— Diljot 🌟 (@ilahi_x) February 7, 2020
mujh se judaa hi karti rahe,
boloon maggar na baatein karoon,
Yeh kya hoon main"
LYRICS 🙌🏼💯
Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali's combination can NEVER go wrong! #Mehrama #LoveAajKal
#Repost darshanravaldz— darshan_raval_my_lifeline #DilMeraBlast 🔥❤ (@DarshansheetalR) February 7, 2020
• • • • • •
When it’s the kind of love that never lets you forget your love, you know it’s real!♥️ #LoveAajKal’s #Mehrama will get you missing your love! Song out today.… https://t.co/KnaLnj3Azy
To Very Honest, #Mehrama Is Perfect Song For Arijit singh,— Faisal ( #ASFams ) (@iFaisal007) February 7, 2020
It's Arijit Type Song But #DarshanRaval Sung very Beautiful
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Hugging Sara Ali Khan Has Netizens Swooning Over Their PDA; Watch Video
#Mehrama tears your heart into pieces. What a song 😭😭😭😭— Bookoholic (@Bookoholic2) February 7, 2020
Take a bow team #LoveAajKal
The album is amazing!
What a song.
Truly an #ImtiazAli film
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan And Arushi Sharma Show Us How 'Nibba Nibbi Try To Pose'; See Video
Ohh #Mehrama kya mil yun judah hoke bta— भावना 💞 #AsimRiaz✌️ (@itsmeBhawana) February 7, 2020
Na rahi apni khabar na mila tera pta 💔
These lines hit me hard 😭#LoveAajKal2
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Banter With Sara Ali Khan In His Post Is Unmissable
OMG !!! #Mehrama is such a beautiful Melody ❤😭@DarshanRavalDZ you have sung very well this song.— • Aɴᴋɪɪɪɪ • (@Ankita_AM22) February 7, 2020
Your voice is so mellifluous, Aesthetic, Soulful 😍😭@ipritamofficial your composition is so beautiful ❤
Love this song.😍@Irshad_Kamil your lyrics is so heart touching ❤
ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Wants THESE Qualities In Her Future BF, Is Kartik Aaryan Reading?
@TheAaryanKartik#SaraAliKhan in #Mehrama is what the film is about! What a performance by both!— Bookoholic (@Bookoholic2) February 7, 2020
The song that finally gives depth and meaning to the story!
Loved #Sartik in that song. So much of heartbreak
I shouldn't jump to conclusions now...but some scenes or character behavior/expressions from this song remind me of the director's earlier work - #Tamasha#LoveAajKal2 #Mehrama https://t.co/OIGx5JbXFE— Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) February 7, 2020
ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Parts Fans To Make Way For Sara Ali Khan; Netizens Say 'boyfriend Goals'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.