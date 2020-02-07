Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan’s 'Mehrama' Is Perfect For Broken Hearts

The new Love Aaj Kal movie is gripping the attention of the fans across India with its amazing cast and a great soundtrack. A song from the movie named Mehrama was recently dropped by the makers of the film. The song encapsulates the feeling of love.

Mehrama: Song of love and heartbreak

The song Mehrama has the melodious voices of Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and the music is given by Pritam. The deep voice of Darshan along with the sweet tones of Antara make the song a beautiful and memorable number.

The video of the song show Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It starts with the two standing together as Kartik says that he would want to see her again but does not know when they will be meeting next. Sara then starts posing and asks Kartik to look at her as much as he can.

The lyrics beautifully talk about what the two have gained after they broke up with each other. The line, "Main na pohonchun kyun wahan pe, jaana chaahun main jahan pe," truly encaptures the essence of Kartik Aaryan's struggles with heartbreak.

Sara Ali Khan's pain and anger can be felt through the voice of Antara. The line, "Duniya mujhe mujhse judaa hi karte rahe," touches the hearts of the listeners.

Mehrama is a song that captures the heartbreak and the realisation of true love well. It also shows how a person can be affected after staying away from the one they love. It is a perfect song to play on Valentine's day, which is when the movie is releasing, i.e. February 14, 2020.

