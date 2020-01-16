Kartik Aaryan Turns Into A Little Girl In A Throwback Picture With Mother Mala; See Pics

Kartik Aaryan might be called one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. But on top of his personality stands the fact that he is a complete mumma's boy. The actor is always praising his mother for her constant support and never fails to thank her.

Kartik Aaryan in cute ponytails

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself as a little kid carried by his mother Mala Tiwari. The actor looks adorable in the picture as he is sporting two ponytails. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan called his mother his favourite stylist. The actor shared this picture on the occasion of his mother's birthday.

Love Aaj Kal 2 poster out

After posting the picture with his mother, Kartik Aaryan shared the poster of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 film with the same name. Kartik will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in the movie. According to an article in a leading entertainment website, the actor revealed his thoughts on the rumours of him dating Sara. He said that after Sara Ali Khan talked about Kartik on Koffee with Karan, there have been huge expectations from the couple. He hopes that the two live up to it.

Love Aaj Kal will be released on February 14, 2020. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali. While Kartik's character is named Veer, Sara Ali Khan will be playing the character of Zoe. In the caption of the post, Kartik Aaryan wrote that Zoe and Veer are not present where they lie down, but they are flying away.

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

