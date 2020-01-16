Sunny Singh Has Always Laughed At Kartik Aaryan's Airport Pics; Here's Why

Sunny Singh is popularly recognised as the Ujda Chaman actor as he played the lead role in the movie. The actor gained a lot of fame from movies where he shared screens with actor Kartik Aaryan. Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan have been in movies where they have portrayed the characters of best friends and have been able to make those movies commercially successful.

Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Doga Shares Pictures From Sets; Sunny Singh Shares His Avatar

Sunny Singh started his career in Bollywood with a brief role in Dil Toh Bacca Hai Ji. Later, he was seen playing roles in movies like Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Jai Mummy Di. The movie is being produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Krishan Kumar. It is set to release on January 17, 2020.

Read | Trailer Of 'Jai Mummy Di' Starring Sunny Singh And Sonnalli Sehgal Released; Have A Look

Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan are like school friends

The actor, during his film promotions, got candid with a media portal about a lot of things. Sunny Singh revealed that his on-screen chemistry with Kartik Aaryan has to do with the fact that off-screen the two share a very close bond. The actor has mentioned in other videos, previously, that he considers Kartik Aaryan as his brother and not a competitor.

Sunny Singh further added that his bonding with Kartik Aaryan is just like that of school friends. Sunny Singh mentioned that whenever he sees Kartik Aaryan photographed at any airport he just laughs. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh started their careers together and have worked with Luv Ranjan for a long time.

Sunny Singh talks about his struggle:

Sunny Singh also mentioned how he had been through tough times during the beginning of his career. Sunny Singh further told the media portal that he remembers the time when he used to audition for movies but never made it to the final cut. He said that he is thankful to Luv Ranjan for giving him a chance in Bollywood.

Read | Sunny Singh Doesn't Consider Kartik Aaryan His 'contemporary' But Calls Him A 'brother'

Watch the trailer of Jai Mummy Di here:

Read | Ujda Chaman Fame Sunny Singh Has A Secret Girlfriend? Here's What You Need To Know

Read | Sunny Singh Reveals Reason For Choosing To Work In Luv Rajan's 'Jai Mummy Di'

Picture courtesy: @Mesunnysingh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.