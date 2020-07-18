Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Trend On OTT, Fans Recall 7-min Monologue

Millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who calls himself the 'Punchnama Baby' is all hearts as the 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 trends among the top 10 on Netflix. The comedy-drama has been trending on number 7 on the OTT platform and Kartik has expressed his joy by sharing a screenshot of the same on his Instagram update. He also asked his fans to share their favourite scene from the film.

Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan following on social media and many of them have commented on the post with their favourite, and Kartik's trademarked-monologue scene where the actor's character Rajat vents out his frustration to his friends for 7 long minutes, non-stop. Over the years, delivering such hilarious monologues has become Kartik Aaryan's USP as this particular scene from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a defining moment in his career given that his skills were brought to the limelight.

Have a look:

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is the sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, both directed by Luv Ranjan. The film features actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma in a story about three love stories with their own problems. Also, the film was received with a lot of criticism, even though it was widely popular as a comedy, as the story had mean-spirited stereotyping of women and left misogynistic impressions on the minds of the audience.

As for Kartik Aaryan, the actor has stunned his fans amid the nationwide lockdown with his monologuing skills yet again by speaking about coronavirus and the necessary precautions. Kartik Aaryan had then shared his speech in the form of a monologue, calling it "My Appeal in my Style" where he appeals to his fans and followers, with his patent tag 'CoronaStopKaroNa', to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus scare.

Have a look:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet ðŸ™ðŸ½@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Annes Bazmee's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along with Kiara Advani and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The release dates of these films are unknown as filming schedules have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

