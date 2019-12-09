WATCH: Kartik Aaryan Faces Flak For Flaunting Photoshopped Abs In Video, Fans Displeased

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in 2011 with his hilarious role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, the actor has become a highly popular star that has featured in several other romance and comedy films. Kartik Aaryan may play more stoic roles but the actor does have a strong emotional range and great acting skills. Over the course of his career, Kartik has showcased his talents in many scenes that will either make you laugh or cry thanks to his acting. However, he recently faced flak over a recent advertisement. Many fans & netizens felt that his abs were 'photo-shopped', he was not only criticized for promoting body issues in the clip, and can be seen playing a double role. In the first still, he is shown as a hairless man, whereas in the second one the actor is portrayed with a hairy chest, and thus cannot date women due to his looks.

Kartik faces flak:

Once the video went viral, the actor faced flak, most of it for targetting 'body issues', and secondly for flaunting 'photo-shopped abs'. "And, the worst photoshop award goes to", "Photoshop has left the chat", "This is so bad", were some of the comments flooded in the post. Read below-

The actor was last seen in:

Aaryan's latest film outing Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern remake of the classic Bollywood movie by the same name. The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh released at the box-office on December 6, 2019.

