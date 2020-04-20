Kartik Aaryan Gets The Real Sting From His Sister Kritika's 'invisible String'; Watch

Millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is one true entertainer for all his social media fans and followers amid the gloom of the lockdown imposed by the government. From rap songs about coronavirus, pledging money for relief, hosting an online chat show to sharing hilarious homemade videos, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has stolen all hearts.

Sharing the next one of the hilarious homemade videos featuring himself and his younger sister Kritika Tiwari, Kartik captioned the post, "Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife" (Wake up in the morning Bathe Thrash Sleep). The funny caption, however, is no match to the rib-tickling video that the actor shared.

Have a look:

The actions in the hilarious video seem to be a response to the earlier fun video with his sister Kritika which had left fans in splits. Kartik Aaryan has posted an adorable video where he’s showing his displeasure as he bites into a roti made by her sister. The perfectionist that the actor is, believes in not taking this lightly and decides to teach his sister a lesson, obviously all in a joke. He wrote, "No Compromise on Quality😇 #KokiToki".

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

