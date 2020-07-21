Kartik Aaryan Set To Address Mental Health Issues On Next Episode Of 'Koki Poochega'

Mental health issues like depression, anxiety is a hot and serious topic these days. Several Bollywood stars are opening up about their battle with mental health on social media. With the ongoing pandemic causing depression and fear in people, it has become very important to talk about the issues. Recently, Kartik Aaryan who had started his chat show Koki Poochega where he interacts with frontline workers, has decided to call a psychiatrist in his next episode.

Kartik Aaryan to discuss mental health issues

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been interacting with various frontline workers and medical staff on his chat show, to highlight and applaud their sincere efforts during the time of the ongoing pandemic. Giving his chat show a new twist, the actor has now invited a psychiatrist, Dr. Geetha Jayaram, from John Hopkins hospital, USA to talk about mental ilness which affecting all these days.

The actor shared a teaser on social media from his new episode and captioned it saying that if this is not addressed now, then the next pandemic could result in mental illness. While mental illness may not be that harmful as compared to the ongoing virus spread, but it is something that should be catered to immediately. Several fans of the actor dropped comments about the great job the actor he is doing by hitting on matters that interests everyone.

One of the users lauded the efforts of the actor for bringing out something new and exciting in each of his episodes. Another user who was happy to see the actor after a long time with a fresh new episode, expressed his excitement to watch the show. A third user hailed the actor for whatever he is doing to spread positivity on social media which according to the fan is the need of the hour. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that all the episodes that people have watched, this one seems to be really exciting and interesting.

The actor was supposed to release the episode on July 20, but due to some reasons, the actor could not meet his deadline. Kartik even shared an apology with his fans on Instagram. He shared his picture with a folding hand and confessed that he dozed off last evening and hence could not upload the episode. Going by the post, the actor wrote that the fresh episode will be uploaded on July 21.



