Kartik Aaryan Shares A Quirky Picture On Instagram, Says 'safety First'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, it seems that actor Kartik Aaryan is taking safety his topmost priority at the moment. Recently, the handsome hunk who is known to share quirky posts on social media, shared another one while flaunting his hilarious precautionary measures adopted to stay safe from the deadly virus. Kartik shared a humorous picture on Instagram where he seems to be abiding by the rules seriously by covering his face completely.

Kartik Aaryan's twist to COVID-19 precautionary measures

In the photo, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen wearing a black pullover sweater and covering his face with it completely to give a unique twist. To compliment her looks, the actor donned spectacles on top of his sweater. The actor shared his look as a part of his trend “Pose like Kartik Aaryan” were his fans will be seen copying the style and sending in their pictures of posing similarly like the actor. While captioning the picture, the Love Aaj kal 2 actor wrote, “Safety first!!”

Scores of his fans thronged to the comment section to express their views on his picture. One of the users termed it as “extra precaution. Another user compared the hilarious picture with that of a face with pimples. A third user chimed in and hailed the actor for coming up with some amazing poses every time. Another user was completely bewildered by his look and asked him to explain the reason behind this pose.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on microblogging site, Twitter, where Many of Kartik Aaryan's fans asked interesting questions about his personal and professional life. Amid this, the actor added a pinch of humour while answering a few questions. Kartik Aaryan said that the lockdown is the 'best time' to get married and also asserted that he may have a baby too during the lockdown. Interestingly, a fan of Kartik Aaryan asked him about his marriage plan, to which, the actor replied, “Actually abhi best time hai. Kharcha nahi hoga (Actually, now is the best time. There will be no expenses).

