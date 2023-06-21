Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha's Song Sun Sajni Is A Garba Anthem

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29. The fourth song from the musical, Sun Sajni is out now. Slated to be a Garba anthem, the music video features the lead pair grooving to classic Garba beats.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical film slated to release on June 29.

Sun Sajni is the fourth song from the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

The film will see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Sun Sajni is easy on the ears

The latest song from Satyprema Ki Katha, Sun Sajni is a spectacle. The Garba anthem features the lead pair in colour-coordinated red outfits. A sindoor-clad Kiara Advani can be seen dishing out classic garba movies while Kartik compliments her perfectly with effortless ease. The song opens with the text ‘Celebrate this year’s biggest prem katha.’ The cast of the movie took to their respective social media handles to post the song.

Sun Sajni music video was released today (June 21). Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon and Piyush Mehroliyaa have lent their voice to the song. Kumaar has penned the credits and Meet Bros are credited with the music composition.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani arrive at the song launch

On June 21, the lead pair of the movie arrived at the song launch in Mumbai. Kiara donned a red co-ord set teamed with a printed shrug for the occasion. Kartik, on the other hand, looked classy in a pink kurta teamed with white bottoms.

(Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani attended the song launch in Mumbai today. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical drama that also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritu Shivpuri, Supriya Pathak and Mahru Sheikh. Sun Sajni is the fourth song of the movie after the romantic melody Aaj Ke Baad, Naseeb Se and the dance track Gujju Pataka. The film is directed by Sameer Vidhwans and marks his first directorial venture in Bollywood.