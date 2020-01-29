Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Pursued A Degree In Engineering

Engineering is one of the most pursued degrees in India and Bollywood also has its fair share of actors who have an engineering degree or pursued engineering as a career option. However, destiny had something else in store for them. Let us take a look at Bollywood celebrities who hold an engineering degree or pursued engineering before Bollywood beckoned!

Bollywood actors who are engineers by qualification

Kartik Aaryan

As per reports, the actor said that he moved to Navi Mumbai in order to pursue an engineering degree in biotechnology. The actor used to give auditions during his degree years and got a chance to play the lead role in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. That is where his success story began.

Kartik Aaryan has talked about passion for acting quite a few times and how he has focused on his goals. He has an upcoming movie lined up for 2020 which is Love Aaj Kal. The romantic movie will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2020).

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has an engineering degree from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. She graduated in electronics and communication engineering, after which she worked as a model. At the age of 23, Kriti Sanon got a chance to make her debut in the film 1: Nenokkadine. The actor was praised for her role in the movie and also received an award for the Best Female Debut.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani completed her BTech in computer science and engineering from Amity University, Lucknow. She was also the first runner up in Femina Miss India Indore in 2013. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Disha appeared in television advertisements for Cadbury Silk, Garnier Fructis, Gionee Elife, Aircel, and many more.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

