Sunny Singh: When The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Actor Stole The Show With His Lead Roles

Sunny Singh is a Bollywood actor who was seen in successful buddy films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. He is known for his on-screen bromance with Kartik Aaryan in the movies. Take a look at times when Sunny Singh stole the show with his lead roles in various movies.

Sunny Singh's movies:

Ujda Chaman

Ujda Chaman is a Bollywood comedy-drama film which released around the same time as Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. Both the movies revolved around a young adult male suffering from the problems of premature balding. Ujda Chaman showcased the life of a 30-year-old single male who is in a search of a wife as he is given a deadline by an astrologer. The movie starred Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja in pivotal roles.

Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is a rom-com Bollywood movie where the whole story revolves around the life of a boy and a girl who fall in love while their mothers have conflicting and hateful opinions about each other. The movie, which released in the second week of January in 2020, saw the Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 cast Sunny Singh and Sonnali Seygall paired opposite each other yet again. Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon play the role of the mummies in this hilarious rom-com movie.

Jhootha Kahin Ka

Jhootha Kahin Ka is one of the buddy films where the Pyaar K Punchnama 2 cast including Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh join again to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride. The comedy film also has acclaimed actors including late Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey, Manoj Joshi, Pujita Ponnada and Nimisha Mehta in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie is about the life of two young adults who fly away to Mauritius for higher education and finally settle in the foreign land with no wishes to go back home, but things take a turn when their parents come from India to stay with them.

