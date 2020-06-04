Kartik Aaryan Shares A Quirky Selfie And Says 'Daadhi Bula Rahi Hai'; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan has been a ray of sunshine for his fans ever since the lockdown began. Not only does he share inpsiring and motivating stories, but also takes to his Instagram to share cool selfies to keep his fans entertained. He recently took to Instagram and shared a quirky selfie.

In the selfie, he is seen sporting a red hoodie as he shows off his perfectly groomed hair and beard. He captioned the post with a quirky line and wrote: "Daadhi bula rahi hai 🧔". This roughly translates to "beard is calling me". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan had recently taken to his Instagram feed and shared the dos and don'ts as cyclone Nisarga was to hit the western coast of India. In the post, he shared pictures of the dos and don'ts that BMC had issued for the people of Mumbai. He captioned the picture and wrote "Urge you to not believe in rumours and Share these Official Guidelines Be Safe 🙏🏻

#Repost @my_bmc. DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga. Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern. #BMCNisargaUpdates". Take a look at the post here.

Kartik Aaryan's projects

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's helmed film Love Aaj Kal. In this film, he was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. The film failed to create magic like his other films have, at the box office. Kartik Aaryan currently has several projects in his kitty.

He will be seen in films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In Dostana 2 Kartik Aaryan will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in leading roles. The film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Babbar, Kiron Kher and Asha Bhat in pivotal roles. Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. In this film, fans will be seeing Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. This film a sequel to the original movie Bhul Bhulaiyya which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

