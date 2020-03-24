The Debate
The Debate
Kartik Aaryan’s Best Dialogues As Sonu From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was a commercial success at the box office. Check out Kartik Aaryan's best dialogues from the film. Read on

Kartik Aaryan

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety received a tremendous response from both critics and audiences when it released in 2018. Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aryan, and Sunny Singh Singh were praised by their fans for their acting skills. The movie revolved around the concept of love versus friendship, which resonated with their fans. Not only the plot, but even the dialogues of the film managed to create an impact on the minds of the fans. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s best dialogues from the film which will take you on a good laughter ride.

ALSO READ: Watch: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Do The Dishes While In Self-isolation

Best dialogues of Kartik from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Is duniya ke har ch&*iye ko lagta hai ki uski wali alag hai ... aur tere mooh se yeh alag hai sunke mujhe yakeen ho gaya hai ki "L" lagne wale hai

Do saal mein, chaubees mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne ... ek hafta per saal ki khushi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai

Bhai pyar mein log andhe ho jaate hai ... ch*#iye nahi ho jaate

Mein tujhe utni hi gehre khadde mein koodne de sakta hoon jitni mere paas rassi ho

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s Best Dialogues From The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Series 

Ya to ab dost jitayega.. ya phir thik hai.. sonu titu bhi auro ki tarah 3 mahine mein ek baar mil liya karenge.. birthdays par call kar liya karenge.. daaru peeke apni dosti ke kisse suna liya karenge.

Kya yeh sachi kya main jhootha? Baat sirf itni si hai Titu..  Ya toh yeh ya main..

Main bata raha hoon ki yeh ladki wrong hai. Itne pyaare log kabhi hote hai kahin? Sab dhong hai!

Tere khaane se leke kapdo se leke toothpaste tak saala woh chunti hai hamara. Achha khaasa colgate chal raha tha bachpan se. Herbal ke chakkar mein din bhar mitti ki feeling aati hai munh mein

ALSO READ: As Even PM Modi Praises Kartik Aaryan, Here's A Look At Everything Else He Has Earned

ALSO READ: Times When Kartik Aaryan And Sunny Singh Shared The Screen Space; See List

 

 

