Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Posts On Instagram That Are Sure To Leave You In Splits

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities. He is known for his amazing romantic comedies and hit blockbusters as well. Kartik Aaryan is also one of the most active stars on social media and often keeps his fans entertained with quirky captions and posts on Instagram. Here are some of the best quirky or rather funny Instagram posts by Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Bakes Cake-turned-biscuit For Sister's Birthday, Calls Her 'pride Of Family'

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram is filled with quirky posts

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Watches 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' With Family, Says 'mom Is Missing'; Know Why

The Love Aaj Kal Meme

Kartik found a unique way to promote his then-upcoming film Love Aaj Kal by sharing one of the most popular memes. Raghu’s line “Haan Mei Galat” became a huge meme and was trending in no time. Kartik Aaryan took this opportunity and shared this hilarious meme on his personal account and even appreciated the trend. The actor in his caption mentioned that the line used in the meme deserves the best comeback award.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Pledges Rs 1 Cr To PM-CARES; Says 'whatever I Am Today Is Because Of Fans'

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Has A Cute Request For Ekta Kapoor On Instagram And It Is Not For A 'film'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Classic

One of the best and hilarious scenes from Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the scene where Raj Pal Yadav was a scared monk. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead and the actor used this meme as a jovial way to remind fans of the classic gag in the film. Kartik Aaryan shared this meme on the occasion of Holi which was meant to be a hilarious meme comparison format.

21 Days Meme

One of the most popular and trending meme is the Phir Hera Pheri “21 din mei paisa double” meme. The meme with Akshay Kumar in it is a huge sensation online and memers often use the format. Kartik Aaryan himself used the format in order to raise awareness among his fans. After the government announced a 21-day lockdown period, many people were still spotted out on streets. Addressing this issue, Kartik used this popular meme format to try and raise awareness among people.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.