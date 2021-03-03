Kartik Aryan Shares The Reason Why He Is 'So Happy' On Instagram: Watch

Dhamaka is one of the highly anticipated films which will see Kartik Aryan play the role of a journalist. The teaser of this film has recently dropped and has given a small insight into the film. In his latest post on Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of him smiling and revealing the reason that has put him in a good mood. The post yielded pleasant reactions from his fans in the comments.

Kartik Aryan reveals the reason behind his smile

Kartik Aryan often expresses his thoughts quite freely on social media and often makes witty posts that gets his fans entertained. He has now posted a candid picture of himself with a smile on his face and wrote in the caption, “Why so happy??? Swipe âž¡ï¸ to find out”. That was followed by “All thanks to you guys ðŸ™ðŸ½”. Along with his smiling picture, he has posted a picture of the official teaser of Dhamaka, which shows that it is the number 1 trending video on Youtube.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Spotted Distributing Chocolates To Photographers On Chocolate Day

His fans immediately started sending their pleased reactions in the comments section of the post. They expressed their excitement for the film and said that they were waiting for it to release. Some of them even made witty comments by using his film’s title Dhamaka as a pun to pay their compliments. The massive response that the teaser of this film has received gives a picture of the anticipation that this film has. While Kartik Aaryan has categorically worked in Rom-Com films and played his usual comic roles, this film will see him in a more serious demeanour, which is clearly visible in the teaser. Further details about this film are awaited.

Image courtesy: Lartik Aaryan's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Announces Release Date Of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Kartik Aryan has comfortably established himself as an emerging actor in Bollywood and Dhamaka will likely add variety to the roles that he has played. Some of his most popular films include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which released last year.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan Clarifies About His Fee Hike; Arjun Speaks About Malaika

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Wants To Work With Jennifer Winget, Kartik Aaryan And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.