Kartik Aaryan Aka 'Raghu' From 'Love Aaj Kal' Wishes Fans On Valentine's Day, See Post

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning the hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik took to his social media handles to share a Valentine's day post, urging fans to watch Love Aaj Kal 2. Here are the details.

Kartik shares Valentine's day post

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture, requesting fans to watch his next, Love Aaj Kal. As seen in the picture shared by Kartik, the actor is flashing a big smile, as he poses with the signature 'hand-heart' gesture on the streets of a bustling city. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting a humble golden-coloured shirt. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

All about Love Aaj Kal

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik in the leading roles, Love Aaj Kal chronicles the story of two different individuals, who embark on a journey of love, loss and life through the phases of reincarnation. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released today, February 14.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Aaryan will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

