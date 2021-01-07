Kashmera Shah Celebrates Birthday After One Month; Shares Stunning Video From The Bash

Actor and reality star Kashmera Shah recently took to social media to share a fun video from a restaurant in Mumbai as she celebrated her birthday after a month. She had previously celebrated her birthday alone on December 2, 2020, as she was put under quarantine at a posh hotel in Mumbai. In this new video, she is seen singing the famous song You Are My Sonia from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham while having a gala time with family and friends. Her fans have flooded the comments section with belated wishes while complimenting the video posted.

Kashmera Shah celebrates birthday after a month

Actor Kashmera Shah recently took to social media to share a happening video from her recent birthday celebration at a hotel in Andheri. In the video shared, she is seen enthusiastically singing the song You Are My Sonia while celebrating her birthday with a few friends, husband Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Aarti Singh. The actor seems to be having a gala time as she could not celebrate her special day previously.

In the video shared, Kashmera Shah is seen decked up for the occasion as she has been celebrating her special day. She is seen donning a stunning red dress which has a sleeveless pattern and a uniquely colourful touch around the neckline. The much-loved celebrity has also kept her makeup on point with a bold red lipstick and simple rosy eyeshadow. Her hair has been left open with a simple middle partition as it goes well with the breezy outfit.

In the caption for the post, Kashmera Shah has mentioned that she is having a rocky night as she decided to bring her family and friends together, on the occasion of her birthday. She has also specified that her birthday was originally one month back, but she has been celebrating it now. Have a look at the post on Kashmera Shah’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished Kashmera Shah a happy birthday with heartfelt messages and emoticons. Some of her fans have also expressed how much they love and respect her for her work and personality. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kashmera Shah's Instagram

