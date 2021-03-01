Katrina Kaif Shares Photos Of Fighting Monday Blues, Fans In Love With Her Smile

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share new photos of herself fighting the Monday blues. In the photo, she can be seen smiling gorgeously in a blue t-shirt. Katrina Kaif is very active on Instagram and keeps them updated about her life.

Katrina Kaif posts photos of herself fighting Monday blues

Fans showered immense love on her post. The post has garnered over three million likes and 4000 comments. Many fans commented that her smile made their day while several others loved her gorgeous look. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below.

Katrina Kaif recently shared a video where she can be seen playing badminton with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also went on to show some of their fun moves and playing skills. She also added a quirky song playing in the background. She also wrote, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case”. Have a look at the post below.

Katrina Kaif on work front

Katrina Kaif got known in Bollywood for her performance in Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya which released in 2005. Before that, she played small roles in several movies. She then appeared in several successful movies like Namastey London, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Singh Is King. Katrina Kaif was also a part of some highly successful movies like Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was going to hit theatres in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film is postponed. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty is said to be one of the most anticipated films when theatres are fully opened in the midst of COVID-19. Among the other films in her kitty is Phone Bhoot, where she is to work alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Image Credits: @katrinakaif Instagram

