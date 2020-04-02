Katrina Kaif's 'Raajneeti' And Other Tragic Movies That You Must Watch

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar after almost 10 years in Sooryavanshi. Kaif made her acting debut with the flick titled Boom, which got released in 2004. She rose to prominence with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005 and since then there has been no looking back for the actor. With all that said, here are Katrina Kaif's tragic movies, including Raajneeti, that the audience loved:

Katrina Kaif's tragic movies that the audience loved

Raajneeti

The political drama got released in the year 2010. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the plot is centred around the story of Samar who comes from a political background and decides to reside with his girlfriend in a foreign country. However, the untimely death of his father makes him change his plan and come back to India to enter the dirty world of politics. The flick features Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Prakash Jha, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles.

Fitoor

The movie is an adaptation of the novel titled Great Expectations, penned by Charles Dickens. Released in 2016, the tragic movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The story of the movie revolves around Noor, a Kashmiri boy who is employed by a Begum as a stable boy. When the boy starts falling for the Begum's daughter, she tries to separate them. The flick features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Ajay Devgn in major roles.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This was Yash Chopra's last movie before he passed away. The flick features Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of Major Samar Anand, who meets Meera and gets attracted to her. However, he later meets with an accident and Meera prays for his health and promises to never see him again.

