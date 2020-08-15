Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Among 5 Iconic Bollywood Pairs Making Comeback After Years

Many on-screen Bollywood pairs are known to be iconic and evergreen in the Hindi film industry. From Nargis - Raj Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit - Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla - Aamir Khan, to Alia Bhatt - Varun Dhawan, these are some of the famous Bollywood onscreen couples who have etched brilliant chemistry on screen. Take a look at few of these hit on-screen jodis who are making a comeback on to the silver screen after a long gap.

Popular Bollywood Pairs making a comeback:

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

One of the popular 'Bollywood jodis', Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif are all geared up to return on to the silver screen in November this year. They will be seen in the Rohit Shetty movie called Sooryavanshi. Both were last seen together in the 2010 movie titled Tees Maar Khan. Katrina will be seen as the female lead opposite Akshay in Sooryavanshi.

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who gave a massive hit in 1991 with their movie Sadak are back with the sequel of the movie called Sadak 2. The film is directed by Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt, while Pooja's half-sister Alia Bhatt would also be seen in this movie. When Sadak was released in 1991, it was soon declared as the highest grosser of the year, and the same might be expected with Sadak 2's release. However, makers of Sadak 2 recently dropped the poster of the film and the film is receiving a bit of backlash by the audience due to the current nepotism issue. Sadak 2 is slated to release in September this year.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

When Aamir and Kareena gave a brilliant performance in the Rajkumar Hirani film 3 idiots, their characters Rancho and Pia have received immense love from the audience. The duo would now be seen in their next film titled Laal Singh Chadda which is slated to release in December next year. The movie is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The dup are coming together for the film after a gap of 8 years.

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were seen in the first of its kind Bollywood movie on zombies in the film Go Goa Gone. The real-life brothers-in-law would again be seen together in the sequel of the film. Go Goa Gone is all set to release in March next year. The duo is coming together after a gap of around seven years.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor made a debut in Bollywood with the film titled Ishaqzaade. The hit duo will now be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated for a 2020 release. The duo is coming back after a gap of 2 years to refuel the perfect chemistry that they showcased in Ishaqzaade.

Promo Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram, Aamir Khan Instagram

