Is Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif A Water Baby? These Pictures Prove It

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is pretty famous on Instagram. Her IG is flooded with many different pictures from hanging out with friends to enjoying food to posing in her outfits of the day. But there is one thing very noticeable on her Instagram and that is, she is often seen hanging in and around water. Be it relaxing at a beach or chilling near a swimming pool. Here are the pictures to prove that she's a true blue water baby.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is a water baby, see pics

In the picture below, Isabelle is sitting on the beach, with some shades on. She is wearing a white crop top and blue comfortable shorts. She looks stunning with the side pose.

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif And Aayush Sharma To Jet Off To The North East

Here, she is again seen on a beach, hanging out with friends. Have a look at the series of pictures she has posted with her friends. She captioned the picture saying, Me and The Beach Boys California Dreamin

Also read: Katrina Kaif Wishes Her Younger Sister Isabelle Kaif With A Pretty Picture; See Image

In this picture, she is back crawling in the swimming pool. She totally looks like a floating water baby in the below picture. Have a look:

Also read: Isabelle Kaif Is A Bollywood's Next Fashionista And Here Is The Proof

Here are some more pictures where she is seen in the waterside, posing with her shades.

Also read: Isabelle Kaif's Gorgeous Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.