Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Stardom, Insecurities And Box Office Performances

Katrina Kaif has seen her fair share of hits and flops in Bollywood. While her debut movie, Boom didn't do seemingly well, her latest release Bharat smashed the box office numbers minting more than ₹200 crores. However, in an interview with a media portal, Katrina revealed that she does not let either success or failure get to her and is quite happy where she is right now.

In the interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that she learns from both her successes and failures, letting neither affect her personally. She said that whenever someone praises her movies or her films do well she is "ecstatic".

Further in the interview, Katrina Kaif said that she had gone through a period in her life where she had a lot of insecurities. But right now she was at peace with herself and works hard and enjoys the process. She no longer gets "hyper" and has learned a lot in the last two years.

Talking about the failure of Bar Bar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, she said that the latter was an "epic journey" for her. She also wished that Anurag Basu's (director of Jagga Jasoos) next film would do well and hoped the audience connected with it. Bar Bar Dekho, on the other, was "very novel like" and she admitted that sometimes it does not make sense why a movie did not work. When asked if she lost her stardom even when her movies were not doing well, Katrina replied that she believed in the theory of "what you think is what will happen".

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Katrina Kaif's latest release at the box office was Bharat which starred Salman Khan. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty.

