Katrina Kaif's IGTV Videos That Fans Must Check Out Right Away

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif's movies that remain widely popular include Bang Bang, Dhoom 3, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Boom, Fitoor, Namestay London, and more. Her Instagram is filled with photos from her shoot, movie promotions, travel, and more. The stunning actress always has millions of people liking and commenting on her posts. With all that said, here are some of Katrina Kaif's IGTV videos to check out that are both inspiring and entertaining.

READ:Katrina Kaif Raises Her Voice Against Domestic Abuse, Joins #LockdownmeinLockup Challenge

Katrina Kaif's IGTV videos that you must check out

READ:Katrina Kaif’s Coronavirus Lockdown Routine Will Motivate You To Make Yourself Productive

READ:Katrina Kaif And Anil Kapoor's Collaboration For Movies Has Given Bollywood THESE Hits

Katrina Kaif's Instagram has always attracted fans. Be it her photos, videos, or even her IGTV, fans have loved the content on her profile. Katrina Kaif's first IGTV was the trailer of her then-latest film, Zero. After that, she posted various IGTV videos on Kay Beauty Journey, Mumbai Police, etc. The actress has recently been highly active amidst the quarantine. Kaif's posts on recent accounts have showcased her various talents. She has gone from cooking, singing, to reading, and much more.

READ:Akshay Kumar's Adorable Pictures With Katrina Kaif To See Before Watching 'Sooryavanshi'

READ:Ishaan Khatter Looking Forward To Working With Katrina Kaif & Siddhant In 'Phone Booth'

The above videos speak for Katrina's brand KARE with Kay Beauty. One of her videos is also of her collab in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from the film Angrezi Medium. The actress also took the opportunity to thank the Mumbai Police for their efforts with regard to the pandemic. The actress also posted a video on IforIndia. Katrina's videos were liked by many fans and some videos received more than a million viewership. The Bang Bang actress has also posted videos on her home workouts. Fans have picked up many of Katrina Kaif's trends.

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Katrina Kaif Looked Like A Queen Posing In Front Of Taj Mahal

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film, Sooryavanshi. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The cast of the film has got viewers and fans very excited for this one. The film's teaser and trailer are already out. The movie was also supposed to release in the month of March but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the film had to be pushed to a later date. However, the new release date of the film is not out yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.