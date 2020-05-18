Katrina Kaif's Behind The Scenes Video From Making Of 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Ek Tha Tiger stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Helmed by Kabir Khan, this romantic action thriller flick also features Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Gavie Chahal, and Girish Karnad in supporting roles. Ek Tha Tiger revolves around an Indian spy Tiger, who has to retrieve certain information before the Pakistani spy gains it. However, he falls in love with the Pakistani agent before achieving his target. With all that said now, here we have compiled some of Katrina Kaif’s fun BTS moments from Ek Tha Tiger that you must check out right away:

Ek Tha Tiger memorable BTS moments

Ek Tha Tiger was filmed in different locations including India, Turkey, Ireland, and Cuba. In an informal conversation, Katrina Kaif revealed that she had visited Istanbul (Turkey) for a film shoot. However, she did not witness it from that angle. The actor said that she was surprised as she never saw the place that way before. Moreover, she found it spectacular and explored it.

Talking about her action sequences, Katrina Kaif revealed that in one of the scenes, she had to jump from building to building. Although she had a body double to perform her stunts, she found the action stunts quite exciting and adventurous. Therefore, Katrina Kaif also thought that she could do it.

The makers had also released a video about the movie’s trivia in which Katrina Kaif recalled a few moments from the film shooting. She revealed that the night before Mashallah song shooting, she went down with fever. While she had already missed the two days of rehearsal, Kaif realised that various portions of the song were slightly changed. Additionally, Salman Khan appreciated her determination.

In an informal conversation in a video, Katrina Kaif stunned the viewers by telling that she had a no-makeup look for most of her parts in Ek Tha Tiger. The filmmaker asked her to go bare makeup and don her casual outfits to maintain the authenticity of the character. Moreover, Salman Khan kept his wardrobe unchanged and kept the rawness of his character of a spy.

