Milind Soman Looks Dapper In A Throwback Picture From Last Year's Trip To Ladakh; See Pic

Milind Soman is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Milind Soman never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, Milind Soman shared a throwback picture of himself from his trip to Ladakh last year, looking dapper in a black leather jacket. Check it out below.

Milind Soman looks dapper in this throwback picture

Milind Soman is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on August 10, 2020, the former model-turned-actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself from his last year's trip to Ladakh. The actor is looking dapper in the throwback picture in his black leather jacket, black sunglasses, and his salt and pepper hair. Hoping to “travel long-distance soon” Milind Soman captioned the picture, “#Throwbackthursday in Ladakh last year, pretending to be on a secret mission 😋 Traveling long distance soon. Guess where ? 😄”.

Milind Soman was last seen on-screen in the web-series, Four More Shots Please (2020), where he played the character of a doctor. But, the actor has lately become very popular for sharing tips on how to maintain fitness amidst the lockdown. The actor has shared several fitness tips in the last few months.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Miland revealed some secrets about what he eats in a day. When asked if he is one of the blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it, Milind Sonam replied that he has always had a habit of eating very simple food, since childhood. He further added that since he was always into sports, he knew what kind of food was good for him and his performance, and regarding this, nothing much changed over the years. In fact, Milind said that when speaking about healthy food, there are many myths and information surrounding the subject, but for the actor, healthy food is food that gets digested easily.

