'Scam 1992' Trailer Released: Know More About The Biggest Scam Of The Indian Stock Market

Harshad Mehta is widely known for having orchestrated the biggest scam in the history of the Indian Stock Market. A new web series called Scam 1992 has been under development in order to bring out the story for the mainstream media and its viewers. Scam 1992 trailer has just been released and the fans seem to love it. Read more to know about Scam 1992 trailer.

'Also Read | 'Scam 1992' Star Cast: Who Plays The Role Of Harshad Mehta In The Upcoming Web Series?

Also Read | 'Scam 1992' Traces ‘The Harshad Mehta Story’, Teaser & Streaming Date Out

Scam 1992 trailer released

Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story | Official Trailer | Streaming from 09-10-20



Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, #Scam1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. pic.twitter.com/xD178UNI8O — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) October 1, 2020

Applause Entertainment took to their Twitter account to share the trailer of Scam 1992. The tweet also says that the series is based on Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book The Scam. They shared the trailer of the series and captioned it with, “Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story | Official Trailer | Streaming from 09-10-20. Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, #Scam1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

The video was just uploaded and the fans have already caught on to it on social media. They have also reacted to the post through their respective accounts. Here are some fan reactions for the Scam 1992 trailer.

Also Read | 'Scam 1992' Star Cast, Release Date, Plot And Other Details About The Series

The eagerly awaited SCAM 1992–THE HARSHAD MEHTA STORY trailer is out!!! https://t.co/PZJpTx1yHZ — ANANTH N MAHADEVAN (@ananthmahadevan) October 1, 2020

More about Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is an upcoming series that is available on the popular OTT platform, Sony Liv. The series is based on the live events of 1992 stock market scam. The series follows the story of Harshad Mehta, who was accused of orchestrating the biggest market scam of India. The series is being released on October 9 and is being directed by the National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta. The makers have not released an official cast list for the series, but its IMDb has listed down the cast of the series as follows:

Ivan Rodrigues

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Nikhil Dwivedi

Pratik Gandhi

Sharib Hashmi

K.K.Raina

Rajat Kapoor

Satish Kaushik

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Lalit Parimoos

More about the Scam 1992 trailer

The 1992 scam is known as the biggest stock market scam that has been faced by the Indian Stock Market. The entire scam was planned and enforced by the well-established stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. The scam was performed in a systematic manner by by using bank receipts and stamp paper. This scam also pointed out a lot of loopholes in the system that brought in a number of structural changes in the system of stock transactions and also brought in the online security systems. The scam caused a ₹. 3,500 crores withdrawal from the market whose original size and value were estimated to be around ₹ 250,000 crores. A huge number of people were affected by the scam of 1992 and the chairman of Vijaya Bank even committed suicide because of the same.

Also Read | 'Avrodh' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Sony LIV Show

Also Read | Undekhi Promotions Spark Panic Among Citizens; Sony LIV Apologies For Fake 'murder' Phone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.