Vidyut Jammwal Gives A Glimpse Into His 'Country Boy' Life Amid Lockdown; Watch Here

Vidyut Jammwal recently gave a glimpse at a day in his life amid lockdown. The actor shared a video on his self-titled YouTube channel. He is seen cultivating land and cleaning, feeding his animals and more. Read to know more about his lockdown diaries

Vidyut Jammwal as a 'Country Boy' gives a glimpse at a day in his life

Vidyut Jammwal shared a few pictures from his video on his social media handles. He mentioned that the video gives a look at a day in his life and called himself a “Country Boy Action Hero” in it. The actor stated that the 3-minute-long video shows what he does when he takes a break from shooting.

The video starts with Vidyut Jammwal walking with two white bullocks. He is then seen cultivating a field with the help of a bullock cart, pulled by two brown bullocks. He is wearing a blue and white check shirt with jeans rolled up and walking barefoot.

Vidyut Jammwal then appears shirtless dipped in water till his waist with his white bullock. He is taking the animal for a bath. A few more bullocks are also seen in the lake. The Force star starts scrubbing his animal all around. He even gives a kiss to the bullock.

Next, Vidyut Jammwal walks on the road holding two white bullocks. The actor is then seen preparing food for the two animals. After the food is prepared he goes and gives feeds it to the animals. The video ends with a poem narrated by Vidyut. Check the full video below.

Vidyut Jammwal’s video received much appreciation from people. Some called him a “humble guy” while others praised his efforts and hard work. The video on YouTube has crossed 36k views and 12k likes till now. Take a look at a few reactions on Vidyut’s “a day in the life of a Country Boy Action Hero” video.

Watched it.. its really awesome â¤ï¸ you are always hardworking â˜ºï¸

Looking so much adorable and cute as a #CountryBoy

Your love for the animals is clearly visible in the video...

I love the video ♥ï¸â˜ºï¸♥ï¸#VidyutJammwal — Payal Mukherjee (@VidyutsPayal) July 27, 2020

Never seen any actor so grounded to their roots like you. Good lesson for everyone. — Bir (@sbir916) July 27, 2020

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in Khud Haafiz. It is a romantic action thriller written and directed by Faruk Kabir. The cast also features Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit. The movie will be missing its theatrical release. It is produced under the banner of Panorama Studios. Khud Hafiz will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 14, 2020.

