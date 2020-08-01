Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Videos From His Shooting Set; Check Out

Actor Varun Dhawan who is quite active on social media these days, like most other celebs, recently shared a glimpse of his shooting BTS from his vanity van. The actor shared two videos on the Instagram story which gave a sneak peek of his prepping for shooting of some project. In the video, the actor can be seen getting his hairdo done by none other than celebrity hairstylist Hakim’s Aalim. In the video, the Badlapur actor can be seen getting his hair done by Hakim while Whip My Hair songs get played in the background.

Varun Dhawan shares BTS videos from shooting

Apart from sharing pictures of getting ready for the shoot, the actor who was elated to get back to work after a long break also shared a picture of the camera on his Instagram story. While sharing the picture of the camera, the actor instead of captioning it had placed two heart-shaped emoticons to express his love for the same. It is still unclear about the shoot in which the actor is involved, but it seems that Varun is shooting for an ad.

Sometime back, the Student of the Year actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a story where he is eating a burnt omelette. Varun is one such actor who left no stone unturned amid the nationwide lockdown to motivate his fans by doing cardio and hard-core weight exercises. Apart from his regular fitness and gym sessions, the actor is also following a particular diet. The actor shared a picture of burnt omelette on his IG story and captioned it by saying, “Me eating a burnt omelette which I made”. Earlier, the actor posted a video on Instagram taking his fans through his journey of cooking eggs in his kitchen. This time, the actor did it again, however, the result was a burnt omelette. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan, who always nails his yoga sessions, can be seen performing several yoga asanas in his various Instagram posts. Earlier, the Dishoom actor had shared a picture that set the temperature soaring.

