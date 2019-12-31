Kiara Advani Challenges Haters, Says 'get Ready To Troll Me Again'

It is no secret that the Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani enjoys dressing-up. She is seen sporting many glamorous looks on her social media account and while not many agree to her fashion sense, she doesn't seem to mind. Kiara has been trolled for many of her fashion looks, including her yellow dress which was compared to Maggie noodles. Check out the yellow dress of the actor that was compared to noodles:

Most recently, she was caught by the fashion police for wearing Prada sneaker heels as many called it 'too much'. Kiara Advani told a popular gossip website that she is aware that there have been a few times when her style was criticised. However, she feels that her style might not always appeal to everyone all the time. She stated that she styles herself for her own happiness and not to impress anybody. She doesn't mind wearing a pair of jeans and a casual T-shirt if she feels like it. She added that she doesn't take the trolling seriously as she realises that everyone is free to have their own opinions. She blames social media as many things are written about everything there. Hence, she stated that as long as she likes how she looks and impresses herself, she doesn’t care what everybody else is thinking. Check out the picture of her high heels:

When asked about the Prada shoes she said that not only her but one of the forthcoming producer of her film also loved her shoes. She went on to say that the producer has asked her to wear the shoes in one of the upcoming songs in his film. She concluded by saying that she may or may not wear those shoes again, but if she does decide to wear them, the trolls might as well get ready to troll her again.

