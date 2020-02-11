Kiara Advani Reveals THIS Is A Big No-no In A Relationship; Find Out

Kiara Advani is turning into one of the most popular names of the Bollywood film industry. The actor was the cover girl for the Brides Today Magazine for the February 2020 issue. She was asked some questions regarding love, romance, and relationships.

ALSO READ | Will Kiara Advani Star In Mohit Suri's Next Film 'Ek Villain 2'? Find Out

Kiara Advani answers some burning questions

The Brides Today magazine did an exclusive interview with Kiara Advani. According to an article in a leading daily, Kiara was asked what was a big no-no for her in a relationship. The actor's answer for this was infidelity. She also claimed that there is one rule that one must never break in love and that is to be fearless.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Lights The Dance Floor With Her Scintillating Moves At Armaan Jain Reception

Kiara was also asked about who should make the first move in a relationship. According to her, a girl must let the guy make the first move. She also added that the girl must not be too hard to get as well.

The actor also advised on how to keep the spark in a relationship alive. She said that it is important to make small and thoughtful gestures for your better half. She gave examples of date nights, surprise visits or unexpected gifts. She further advised that one shouldn't sleep over a fight.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Best Traditional Lehenga And Saree Looks To Get Inspired

The interviewer asked Kiara about the surprising changes that occur after marriage and how nobody talks about them. Kiara replied that it is important not to be startled when a mother starts discussing one's intimate relationship with their husband. It is a very natural thing, as many married friends will testify to.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Uber-stylish Outfits That Can Help You Stay Cosy, See Pics

Kiara Advani was recently seen in the movie Good Newwz. The actor is all set to star in Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be a part of Shershah starring Sidharth Malhotra

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Loves Eating Oats For Breakfast Before Her Morning Workout

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.