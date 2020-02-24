Kiara Advani Movies Which Crossed The 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office; Read

Kiara Advani has starred in a number of films and has made a lasting impact each time she has come on screen. The actor has a huge fan following after her streak of successful films. She made her debut with the film Fugly which received mixed reviews; however, she rose to fame eventually and is now among the top actors of the Hindi film industry. Here are some of her films that have crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office.

Kiara Advani movies which have crossed the 200cr mark

Kabir Singh

Fans instantly fell in love with the character of Preeti in Kabir Singh. Kiara starred opposite Shahid Kapoor and played his love interest in the film. The romantic drama was a smashing hit at the box office and fans praised the makers for their work. Despite the controversy surrounding the movie, Kiara was appreciated for her role in the film. This film went on to earn over Rs 300 crores at the box office approximately.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The 2016 film caused a huge buzz upon its announcement as it was being made on the former captain of the Indian cricket team. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey and released in September. Fans were moved by how inspirational the film was and praised the cast and crew for having created such a beautiful film.

Kiara played the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the movie, and though her role was not that meaty, fans loved to see her performance in the film. This was another film starring Kiara that made a lasting impact on audiences and collected an estimated of over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Good Newwz

The most recent hit delivered by Kiara was the 2019 Raj Mehta directed film Good Newwz. The movie was praised for its unique concept and quirky yet relatable sense of humour. Kiara played the wife of Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film. Her role as Monika was loved by all due to her quirky and innocent nature. This film too went on to create a huge buzz and gained an estimated of over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

