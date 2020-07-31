Kiara Advani Approached To Play The Lead In P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'?

Actor Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of her next Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. According to the latest buzz, the Bollywood actor is likely to make Tamil film debut with P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. Back in April, actor-director Raghava Lawrence announced his collaboration with P Vasu for a project. He further revealed that the advance he received for signing the project has been donated to Coronavirus relief funds.

Kiara Advani to play the lead in 'Chandramukhi 2'?

As the makers are working on finalising the cast and crew for Chandramukhi 2, it is now being reported that Kiara Advani is likely to play the lead in the Raghava Lawrence film. Lawrence, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Kiara and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, is the one who helped P Vasu to get in touch with Advani. The original Chandramukhi director then narrated the script to her over a phone call.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Gives Glimpse Of Scenic View Of Sunset From Her Balcony; Watch Video

The reports reveal that Kiara Advani was quite impressed with her character. The actor also expressed her interest in playing the lead role in the film. However, no final agreement has been signed yet and there has been no official announcement from the Chandramukhi 2 crew.

Earlier reports suggested that actor Simran was approached to play the lead in the P Vasu-directorial. The actor later dismissed the rumours. The Sun Pictures film is likely to begin shooting in October depending on the COVID situation in the country. Actor Raghava Lawrence will replace Rajinikanth in the sequel. According to reports, the director originally planned to approach Rajinikanth for the role. It was revealed that he couldn't sign the film due to prior commitments.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Has Worked With These Top Actors In Her Career So Far

About Chandramukhi

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi was released in 2005. The film starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Jyothika in the lead roles. It was a remake of the popular Malayalam film, Manichithrathazhu. The plot of the psychological-thriller drama revolved around an NRI and his wife who decide to live in their ancestral home despite warnings of paranormal presence. Soon, mysterious occurrences force him to call a psychiatrist to figure out what is happening.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Stuns In 'Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika' Outfits; See Pics

Kiara Advani will also feature in Laxmmi Bomb, which is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. Apart from that, Advani will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah. She has also been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Hopes To 'go Back To Work Before Hair Turns White'; Shares Throwback Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.