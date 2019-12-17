Kiara Advani's Quirky Shoes Turn To Cringey As Fashion Police Gets Riled Up

Kiara Advani was recently spotted by the paparazzi with the quirkiest choice of shoes. Kiara can be seen wearing what looked like a combination of shoes that had high heels. According to a report on a news portal, the shoes are Prada's chunky high heel boots that cost INR 70K. Fans didn't hold back with their reactions on her choice of shoes.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani,Bhumi Pednekar To Lead Shashank Khaitan's Next Titled 'Mr.Lele'

Fans get riled up!

Kiara's choice of shoe heels made the fashion police on the internet cringe. The Kabir Singh actor's picture was shared on social media and fans couldn't help but notice and comment on the shoes. The comments were filled with fans dragging the actor for her fashion choices.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Defends Kabir Singh, Says, "Nobody's Telling You To Be Like Them"

Courtesy: Instagram

One of the comments read that Kiara is in a desperate need of a stylist. Someone also said that the shoes are a flop. One of the fans quipped that Kiara is trying to copy the Kardashians. Adding to the previous comment, one of the users on Instagram said that 'Indians want to be white so badly'.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani: What Makes Her The Perfect Leo? Read To Find Out

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Role, Says "the Character Of Kabir Singh Is Flawed"

Kiara Advani is generally known for her good fashion choices but has also been questioned for her outfits. Her chunky glares from outside Kromakay salon also became popular. The report also claimed that similar shoes were also worn by Nicki Minaj during a stage performance. Kiara paired these shoes with black track pants and a black sweatshirt.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Good Newwz. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will release on December 27, 2019. Kiara will also be seen in three other movies. She is preparing for Indu Ki Jawani. She is also working in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Comments On Her Relationship Status, Says, 'I’m Single Right Now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.