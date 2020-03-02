Kiara Advani's Trendy Looks In Sweatshirts Give Fashion Goals; See Pictures

Kiara Advani has made her mark with back-to-back hit movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She stunned the audience with her acting skills in every movie she appeared. The actor has managed to win the hearts of the audiences with her million-dollar smile. Apart from acting, she has also impressed fans with her unique fashion sense. Take a look at Kiara Advani's photos in which she looked chic in sweatshirts.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

Kiara Advani’s Instagram photos sporting trendy sweatshirts

Kiara is seen wearing a white Balenciaga sweatshirt which she paired with classic black leggings and knee-length boots. She accessorised her outfit with an off-white's black and white stripe bag with a yellow strap. Her entire look was basic yet stylish.

ALSO READ: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani Joins Kartik Aaryan's Quirkiness With Hilarious Caption

The actor is looking cool in the above pictures. She wore a baby pink sweatshirt which she paired with ripped jeans. She is seen posing with her father and gave #fatherdaughterseries hashtags for the above pictures.

On the professional front

Kiara Advani is all set for 2020 with a line up of many films this year. After acting together in Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to appear together in Laxmmi Bomb which is slated to release on June 5, 2020. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is the second instalment of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kiara would be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the movie.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Shares BTS Glimpses From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Set | Watch

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.