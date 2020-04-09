Kiara Advani’s Fitness Video Will Inspire Fans To Workout At Home As Well

Kiara Advani is among the best actors in the industry today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has created a place of her own in Bollywood. The actor debuted in the Bollywood industry with Kabir Sadanand’s Fugly (2014) and became a household name by playing the character of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in Neeraj Panday’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Along with being known for her versatile acting and gorgeous looks, Kiara Advani is also popular for her fitness routines and advice. Here’s a workout video of Kiara Advani that will inspire fans to workout as well during this quarantine. Read ahead to know more:

Kiara Advani’s workout video is inspirational

Kiara Advani can be seen doing some hardcore workout with her gym instructor. She started by having a good run on the treadmill for several minutes. She then went on to do the dumbbell exercises. The actor completed her session by doing a pair of crunches.

Not just by exercising, but Kiara Advani also maintains a good diet plan to stay fit and healthy. During an interview, when Kiara was asked about her diet secrets, the actor said that she starts her day with a cup of warm water and lemon. Her breakfast includes a bowl full of oats with a variety of fruits like berries, apples, strawberries, and oranges. In an interview with a leading entertainment website, Kiara revealed that she loves her pre-workout snacks, which includes a bunch of sliced apples and peanut butter, that she dips her apples in.

Kiara Advani also revealed that her lunch is always ‘ghar ka khana’, that includes a roti and vegetables like pumpkin, sprouts, and spinach. Kiara said that she stays away from excess salt and oil. Her dinner is quite the same as lunch but she changes the vegetables. She also said that she has fish as a part of her dinner very often. Kiara Advani revealed that she is a big fan of seafood and loves salmon, sushi, and pomfret. Kiara revealed that she eats her lunch by 12:30 pm and likes to have an early dinner.

