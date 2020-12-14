Devoleena Shares Divya Bhatnagar's Alleged Audio Call Recording Detailing Domestic Abuse

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an alleged audio call recording of late star Divya Bhatnagar, detailing the alleged domestic abuse she received from her husband Gagan Gabru. In the audio clip, the late actor revealed that she had put up with Gagan Gabru, hoping he could change; however, she felt he has crossed the line after starting to threaten her family members. Here is everything you need to know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram post about Divya Bhatnagar's husband. Check out:

Devoleena shares Divya Bhatnagar's alleged audio call

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been supporting the late actor Divya Bhatnagar and her family members after her sudden demise in December. She has posted an alleged audio clip, confirming that it was Divya Bhatnagar's audio clip, depicting the behaviour of Divya Bhatnagar's husband towards her. It begins with Divya Bhatnagar stating how had she put up with him for a long time, withstanding his physical and mental abuse.

In the alleged audio call of Divya Bhatnagar, she said that her husband would beat her up with belt, shoes, and she suffered a lot during the lockdown. The late actor welled up, sharing her condition. She also explained that he kept her devoid of any physical relationship with him. Divya Bhatnagar broke down speaking that she wanted to settle down and start a family.

In the caption accompanying her post, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tagged the official handles of Dev Bhatnagar and Mumbai Police. She penned, “And we still wait for the crime to happen… and log bas tamaashe dekhne baithe rehte hai... that criminal is roaming wherever he feels like and asking to support him… how shameless and insensitive one can be... This criminal should be behind the bars asap. Divya's many so-called well-wishers and friends… kahan ho bhai tum log... Rehne ko jagah nahi toh divya ka ghar, khaana divya ka, sab divya ka... Aaj saanp sungh gaya tum sabko... Selfish & worthless people you are… crocodile tears barsa k gufa mein chup gaye sab”. Check out the alleged audio clip on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram:

