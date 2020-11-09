Kirti Kulhari Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Family Reunion, Says 'hum Saath Saath Hain'

Actor Kirti Kulhari is currently vacationing with her family in Jaipur. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her family at her house in Jaipur, Rajasthan. As part of her caption, Kulhari wrote, "#humsaathsaathhainðŸ¶ðŸ¦ðŸ»ðŸ®ðŸµðŸ¨ðŸ¹ #thefamily #jaipur". Take a look at Kirti Kulhari's photos with her family.

Kirti Kulhari's family photos

In the first image, she posed wearing a black salwar kameez. The outfit was clubbed with a green dupatta. In the second and third pictures, Kirti Kulhari can be spotted with her siblings posing on her terrace. The actor flaunted her smile in all these Instagram pictures.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over the adorable post by Kirti Kulhari. One of Kirti Kulhari's Instagram followers wrote, 'Hi you are simply superb ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜', while another added, 'ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œlooking simple wowðŸ˜Ž'. Another fan commented, 'Always elegant and beautiful....â¤ï¸â¤ï¸'. A fan comment read as, 'love your outfit'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Kirti Kulhari Instagram Comment Section

On November 8, Kirti Kulhari shared another Instagram post featuring the youngest member of her family. The star posted two pictures with the little munchkin. Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, Kirti Kulhari penned a beautiful caption. She wrote, 'And we are together again...ðŸŒ¸ðŸ’• my littlest #Zoe ... God bless you... alwaysâ¤ï¸ #jaipur'. Check out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post:

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Released in 2019, the film is based on the URI attacks of 2016. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Kirti Kulhari plays the role of flight lieutenant Seerat Kaur.

For her next, Kirti will be seen in the mystery thriller drama, The Girl on the Train. Helmed by director Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. Starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, The Girl on the Train also features stars like Aditi Rao, Kirti Kulhari and introduces British actor Sammy Jonas Heaney. The Girl on the Train is based on 2015's novel of the same name, written by British author Paula Hawkins.

