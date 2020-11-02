Kirti Kulhari Shares BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Indu Sarkar'; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle to share two BTS pictures from her much-acclaimed movie, Indu Sarkar. The first picture features Kirti Kulhari looking intensely towards the sky, while the second picture shows the actor in a close-up shot. Take a look at Kirti Kulhari’s post:

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao Laughs Out Loud Seeing Samaira Thapa Dance To 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi'

Kirti Kulhari's post

With the picture shared, Kirti Kulhari, in her caption, wrote: ‘à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤à¤–à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‚à¤ à¤¨ à¤…à¤—à¤°, à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤†à¤µà¤¾à¤œà¤¼ à¤¹à¥ˆ “ #indusarkar. Playing “Indu Sarkar” was one of the most satisfying and gratifying experiences of my life as an actor... Photos by Bobby #behindthescenes’. Soon after Kirti shared the post on her Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on his performance in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kirti Kulhari's post:

Fans' reaction:

About Indu Sarkar plot

Set during the time of the emergency between the years 1975-1977 in India, declared during the tenure of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the film Indu Sarkar is a period political thriller. The movie features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in the lead roles. Considered to be one of the highly controversial political movies, the film made headlines with its storyline.

ALSO READ: Kirti Kulhari Gives Glimpse Of How Night Shoot In Nainital 'looks & Feels Like'

Kirti Kulhari's Indu Sarkar

There were many speculations around Kriti Kulhari playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Indu Sarkar until the trailer of the film was out. Kriti Kulhari played the role of a woman influenced by the leftist ideologies. She later takes up the responsibility to fight against the Emergency.

Kirti Kulhari's films and series

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please!. It is a series that streams on Amazon Prime Video. On May 8, 2020, she took to her Instagram and unveiled the new poster of Four More Shots Please! 3. The caption of her post read, 'Walking into season 3'. Earlier in August, Kirti kick-started the shooting of her upcoming projects. She gave a glimpse of her vanity and wrote, 'Let's do this'.

Kirti Kulhari has films like Indu Sarkar and Mission Mangal, among many others, to her credit. Along with movies, she has also worked on several web projects. She has worked as a lead for Amazon Prime Video's drama-series Four More Shots Please! and Netflix's Bard of Blood.

(Image Credits: Kirti Kulhari Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kirti Kulhari Celebrates Busan Asian Content Awards Win With A Heartfelt Post

ALSO READ: Kirti Kulhari 'winks' At Her Fans On Instagram As She Dubs For A 'secret Project'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.