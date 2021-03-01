Kirti Kulhari Posts Video Of Her Niece's Reaction On Seeing Her In 'The Girl On The Train'

Kirti Kulhari's niece Zoe has a reaction to the actor's latest role as a Police Inspector in the recently released film The Girl on the Train. The Pink actor took to Instagram to share her niece's animated reactions captured in a video. Kirti mentioned that it was the first time that her niece watched and recognized her aunt on screen. Here's the video of Zoe's adorable reactions:

Sharing a video of her brother's daughter Zoe, Kriti wrote in the caption, "This is #zoekulhari reaction on seeing me in #thegirlonthetrain Am really surprised that she recognised me on screen and also it’s the first time she has seen me on-screen P.S - she hasn’t started talking yet, à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¸ #à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¤¾à¤“à¤‚à¤•à¥‹à¤¸à¤®à¤à¥‹". In the video, the kid is seen using her hand gestures to point out her beloved bua on the screen. Zoe's mother is also heard in the video, prompting her daughter. Several fans commented on the young one's cute reactions and also applauded Kirti for her work. Kirti also replied to a few of them. Let's take a look at the actor's humorous replies:

Kirti Kulhari's Instagram account often features adorable videos and pictures with her niece. Along with updates about her ongoing and upcoming projects, Kirti Kulhari's Instagram account also has snippets from her personal life, be it a simple breakfast or a get-together with friends and family.

Kirti Kulhari's movies and TV shows

Kirti Kulhari is known for her roles in films and tv shows. She debuted in 2002 with the Odia film Dharini and made her Bollywood debut as Parminder in the family comedy film Khichadi: The Movie. She later went on to feature in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Pink. She was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please!, Netflix's Bard of Blood and Disney+ Hotstar's Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. The actor is slated to appear in HUMAN, a series directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.

More about The Girl on the Train

Netflix's The Girl on the Train is a Hindi-language film starring Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari as Nusrat John, in prominent roles. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga. The movie is an adaptation of Paula Hawkin's novel of the same name. The book was also adapted into a 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt. The Hindi-adaptation of the psychological thriller book premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

