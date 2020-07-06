'Shine Brightest': Sushant Singh Rajput's Name Registered As A Star By US-based Fan

Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue to mourn the loss of their star through social media as they have been paying their tributes to the departed soul. The most overwhelming of them, which has now gone viral on the internet, is a certificate with Sushant Singh Rajput printed over it. The actor's love for astrophysics and fascination with celestial bodies is now immortalized by a US-based fan as she registered a star in his name.

A Twitter account by the name Raksha shared information on the registration of a star along with pictures of the certificate and the astronomical positions of the entity. The certificate reads, “Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25th 2020 as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto” (sic)

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours! pic.twitter.com/YL5he7OnIE — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

The certificate also has a beautiful message for the late actor who ended his life on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. It reads, "Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer.

The heartfelt message further said, "We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family recently released a statement where they have mentioned that they would be starting a foundation in his honour where they will support young talents. They also added that his social media handles would also be kept active and maintained by them to keep in touch with his fans.

