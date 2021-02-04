Santhanam's 'Parris Jeyaraj' Release Date Out: See When The Comedy Drama Will Hit Theatres

As Tamil actor Santhanam is all geared up for his upcoming comedy-drama film, Parris Jeyaraj, the release date is finally out creating a buzz on the internet. The actor shared this amazing news with his fans through social media who have been awaiting the release of his comedy movie. Read on to know Parris Jeyaraj release date and know about the other cast members who are waiting to crack the fans up with their upcoming comedy-drama.



Santhanam recently took to his Twitter handle and retweeted one of the Twitter posts that unveiled the release date of his upcoming movie, Parris Jeyaraj, and it was stated that it will hit the theatres on February 12, 2021. It was also stated in the post as to how a fun ride was on the way for all the fans. The makers of Parris Jeyaraj have no plans to release the film on any OTT platforms yet as the Twitter post stated that it will only be released in theatres.

The moment Santhanam shared this thrilling news with his fans on Twitter, all of them rushed to his post to convey how they had been eagerly waiting for his movie. Many of them took to the Twitter post and thanked the actor for sharing such amazing news with them. Many others congratulated Santhanam for his upcoming movie and even addressed him as ‘Thalaiva’. Rest others added fire and heart symbols along with heart-eyed emojis to hail this great news. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions after Parris Jeyaraj release date was unveiled.

Parris Jeyaraj cast

Apart from Santhanam, Parris Jeyaraj cast includes other amazing actors namely Anaika Soti, Rajendran, Prudhvi Raj, Swastika Rajendran, Sandy Master, etc. The movie has been written and directed by Johnson K and produced by K. Kumar.

Parris Jeyaraj plot

According to an article by Cinema Express, director of the film Johnson stated that the movie will have everything that people loved in A1 as it is also a comedy/family drama movie. He also mentioned that they tried to keep the movie simple and more story-centric. In the end, he mentioned how the movie will have a theatrical release too.

