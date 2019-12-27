Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Says Kriti Never Asked Anyone In The Industry To Give Her Work

Bollywood has seen many new faces this year, who made an impact with their debut in Bollywood. One of the most anticipated debuts that created buzz was Nupur Sanon's. The actor starred alongside Akshay Kumar in a soulful music video. She created quite a buzz and was appreciated for her work in the five-minute clip.

The actor mentioned to a popular entertainment portal that Kriti Sanon, her sister has never asked anyone in the industry to get her work. Nupur believes in her hard work and has mentioned that she has several projects she is looking upon. The actor has not given an official statement for her next project however she says there are some prospects that have caught her interest.

The video titled Filhall went on to get over four hundred views on YouTube and over five million likes. The video was shared by fans on social media and they praised the chemistry between the two artists. Nupur herself is a singer and viewers got a glimpse of her singing talent in a commercial for television. When asked about her project with Akshay, she said she was nervous and excited for the break.

The actor later went onto praise Akshay for the wonderful individual that he is. She mentioned that his discipline towards his craft is something that she admired during the shoots. She recollected to the times when she would make a mistake and Akshay would consolidate her and motivate her to carry on.

